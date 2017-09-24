Reds' Rookie Davis: Shut down for season
Davis will be shut down for the rest of the 2017 season with a hip impingement, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It's unclear when the hip injury emerged for the young righty, but it will end his season nonetheless. Buchanan also reports that hip surgery remains an option, but nothing has been decided on that front. The 24-year-old will conclude his debut major-league campaign with an 8.63 ERA and 20:14 K:BB over 24 innings (six starts). Deck McGuire will take the mound Tuesday against the Brewers.
