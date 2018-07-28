Davis (hip) suffered a setback during his rehab assignment Saturday.

This hip injury is now threatening to cost Davis the entire 2018 season. During his rehab, he's logged a 5.59 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 19.1 innings across four starts at three different minor-league levels, the highest of which was Double-A.

