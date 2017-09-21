Reds' Rookie Davis: Takes loss against Cards
Davis (1-3) allowed five runs on five hits and struck out three batters through just three innings to take the loss against St. Louis on Wednesday.
Davis is now up to an 8.63 ERA and 2.17 WHIP for the season, and he's only pitched through the fifth inning in one of his six starts. With a discouraging 5.2 BB/9 and 2.6 HR/9 for the campaign, his fantasy outlook is bleak. Davis is expected to stick in the rotation for road starts against the Brewers and Cubs to finish out the year.
