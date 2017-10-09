Play

Davis underwent successful hip surgery Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Davis compiled an 8.63 ERA and 20:14 K:BB over 24 innings (six starts) before his rookie campaign was cut short due to a hip impingement. A timetable for his recovery should become clearer once he's able to get back into his offseason routine.

