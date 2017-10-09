Davis underwent successful hip surgery Monday and will not be ready for the start of spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Davis compiled an 8.63 ERA and 20:14 K:BB over 24 innings (six starts) before his rookie campaign was cut short due to a hip impingement. While he won't be ready for the beginning of spring training, a more concrete timetable for his return should start to materialize once he's able to resume a throwing program.