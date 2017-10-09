Reds' Rookie Davis: Won't be ready for spring training
Davis underwent successful hip surgery Monday and will not be ready for the start of spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Davis compiled an 8.63 ERA and 20:14 K:BB over 24 innings (six starts) before his rookie campaign was cut short due to a hip impingement. While he won't be ready for the beginning of spring training, a more concrete timetable for his return should start to materialize once he's able to resume a throwing program.
