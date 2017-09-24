Reds' Rookie Davis: Won't start Tuesday
Davis will not make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Brewers due to a hip injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The specifics of Davis's hip injury haven't been revealed, but the ailment is serious enough to prompt the Reds to skip his scheduled start. In his place, Deck McGuire will be given the opportunity to make his first major-league start.
