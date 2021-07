The Reds have selected Ibarra with the 119th pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Ibarra is an intimidating presence at the plate, standing in at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. His hit tool is his best asset, as he slashed .381 with 14 homers while showcasing strong plate discipline this spring at San Jose State. He's surprisingly athletic for his size and is more than capable of continuing to play first base during his pro career.