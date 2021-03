Hendrix (chest) is listed among the Reds' available relievers for Monday's Cactus League finale against the Mariners, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Though Hendrix looks set to miss out on a spot in Cincinnati's Opening Day roster, he'll at least conclude big-league camp healthy after a sore intercostal muscle limited him to just two appearances so far this spring. Hendrix is expected to open the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Louisville.