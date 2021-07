Hendrix (4-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Cubs, giving up one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings.

The 26-year-old rookie entered the game to begin the seventh inning and held Chicago in check before Cincinnati pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the frame. Hendrix has been far from effective this season, posting a 5.68 ERA and 27:14 K:BB through 25.1 innings, but the potent Reds' offense has given him some vulture value.