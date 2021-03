Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Hendrix has a sore intercostal muscle and will likely be sidelined several days, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hendrix has made two relief appearances to begin spring training and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and no walks while striking out three over two innings. He'll now be sidelined due to his injury, and he'll likely begin the year in the minors once the regular season gets underway.