The Reds returned Hendrix to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
Since Hendrix joined the Reds last weekend as a replacement player with Dauri Moreta (illness) going on the COVID-19-related injured list in a corresponding move, Cincinnati won't have to expose the 27-year-old right-hander to waivers while he moves off the 40-man roster and back to Louisville. Moreta has been reinstated from the COVID-19 IL in advance of the Reds' next game Friday against the Cardinals, leaving no room in the bullpen for Hendrix.