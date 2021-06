Hendrix (3-1) was tagged with the win Sunday against the Rockies. He struck the only batter he faced.

Hendrix came into the game to record the final out of the fifth inning and that's exactly what he did, as the righty struck out Dom Nunez while having runners in both second and third base. This should be a nice confidence-booster for the 26-year-old reliever, though, as he had allowed runs in four of his previous six appearances.