The Reds optioned Hendrix to Double-A Chattanooga on March 10.

Hendrix has yet to reach the Triple-A level and only covered 19.1 innings for Chattanooga in 2019, so he'll need some more development time in the minors before the Reds consider bringing him up to the big leagues. He was stellar in his initial exposure to the Southern League last season, posting a 2.33 ERA and 23:8 K:BB over his 16 relief outings.

