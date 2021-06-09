Hendrix (2-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing an earned run on two walks and recording a strikeout over one inning. He also uncorked two wild pitches.

Tasked with preserving a 1-1 tie when he entered in the fifth, Hendrix ultimately allowed the go-ahead run to cross the plate by virtue of putting the first two men he faced on before allowing an RBI double play to Christian Yelich. The rookie right-hander has had his share of growing pains recently, as he's now pitched to a 6.43 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across the seven innings covering his last seven appearances.