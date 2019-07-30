Lavarnway cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Lavarnway filled in capably when called on as an organizational depth option over the last two weeks, grabbing a pair of homers in five games. He'll remain in that role going forward, a job that probably suits him best as he owns a poor .211/.270/.343 slash line over parts of eight big-league seasons.

