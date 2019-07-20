Reds' Ryan Lavarnway: Huge debut for Cincinnati
Lavarnway went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI in Friday's 12-11 loss to the Cardinals.
Signed off the scrap heap the day before due to a rash of injuries at catcher for the Reds, Lavarnway tied his previous career high for homers in a big-league season in one night. The 31-year-old only had 19 plate appearances in the bigs over the prior two years and a career OPS of .593 coming into Friday, so expecting a repeat performance during his stint in Cincinnati -- or anything even close to it -- would probably be a fool's errand.
