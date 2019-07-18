Lavarnway signed a major-league contract with the Reds on Thursday.

Lavarnway will provide the Reds with catching depth while Curt Casali (knee), Tucker Barnhart (oblique) and Kyle Farmer (concussion) all deal with injuries. The veteran backstop owns a career .208 average across parts of seven seasons, so it would be unwise to expect much from him during his time with the Reds. To make room for Lavarnway on the roster, Casali was sent to the injured list while Jesus Reyes was designated for assignment.

