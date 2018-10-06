Reds' Ryan Lillie: Shipped to Cincinnati

Lillie was traded from Miami to Cincinnati on Saturday in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.

Lillie made 22 starts across three levels of the low minors in the Marlins system in 2018, posting a 3.44 ERA. He struck out 23 percent of batters while walking just 5 percent. The 22-year-old was a fifth-round pick by Miami in 2017 and is still several years away from pushing for a spot on a big-league roster.