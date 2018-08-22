Romano allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings Tuesday against the Brewers, striking out five and walking two in a no-decision.

Romano gave up four runs in the first inning but was eventually bailed out from the loss by the Reds' offense. Romano has had a rough August, going 1-2 across four starts while giving up 16 runs in 18 innings. The 24-year-old has thrown eight quality starts in 24 games started this season and is sporting a rather unimpressive 93:49 K:BB in 128.2 innings. Romano will have occasional games where he's very effective but in between those starts he's unpredictable.