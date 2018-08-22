Reds' Sal Romano: Allows five runs in no-decision
Romano allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings Tuesday against the Brewers, striking out five and walking two in a no-decision.
Romano gave up four runs in the first inning but was eventually bailed out from the loss by the Reds' offense. Romano has had a rough August, going 1-2 across four starts while giving up 16 runs in 18 innings. The 24-year-old has thrown eight quality starts in 24 games started this season and is sporting a rather unimpressive 93:49 K:BB in 128.2 innings. Romano will have occasional games where he's very effective but in between those starts he's unpredictable.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...