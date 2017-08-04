Romano (2-3) surrendered four runs on eight hits while striking out three batters through six innings during Thursday's loss to Pittsburgh.

This was just the sixth start of the season for Romano, and with a 4.88 ERA and 1.63 WHIP for the campaign, he's hardly moving the fantasy needle. He projects to remain in the rotation, though, so that alone provides some value in cavernous leagues. Romano's 8.5 K/9 is also encouraging. He lines up to make his next start against the Padres at Great American Ball Park.