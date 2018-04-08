Reds' Sal Romano: Allows four runs in no-decision
Romano allowed four earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out one across five innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Saturday.
Romano labored through his appearance Saturday, though he only gave up one extra-base hit. He wasn't fooling many batters, as he generated only five swinging strikes on 77 pitches. More importantly, he allowed nine flyballs, something that he can get away with in pitcher-friendly PNC Park but will likely burn him at Great American Ball Park.
