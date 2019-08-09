Reds' Sal Romano: Back in majors
Romano was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old righty has a 4.55 ERA in 63.1 innings at Triple-A, working primarily as a reliever. He has a 3.63 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17.1 innings as a reliever in the big leagues. David Hernandez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
