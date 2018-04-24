Romano (1-2) got his first win of the season against the Braves on Monday, giving up one earned run on four hits, striking out five and walking one over six innings in what eventually turned into a 10-4 victory for the Reds.

It was a strong showing for Romano, who has now turned in two straight solid outings after giving up four earned runs in each of his last two starts prior to this one. However, his 16:12 K:BB on the season and 4.70 ERA over his 107.1 career big-league innings mean he remains a risky fantasy play for the time being. He'll take the mound next against the Twins on Saturday.