Romano (2-4) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts over just 2.1 innings in a loss Monday to the Giants.

The wheels finally fell off for Romano on Monday. He carried a 3.83 ERA into Monday's start despite just a 5.5 K/9, but his inability to miss bats finally came around to bite him. Four of the eight hits he allowed were doubles as Giants hitters teed off on Romano. His velocity is impressive, and few starters can match the 94.9 mph he averaged on his fastball Monday night. But major league hitters will mash fastballs if they now they're coming, and Romano simply doesn't have the off-speed stuff to keep hitters off the fastball just yet. He'll get a chance to turn things around Saturday against the Cubs.