Reds' Sal Romano: Bludgeoned by Giants in fourth loss
Romano (2-4) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts over just 2.1 innings in a loss Monday to the Giants.
The wheels finally fell off for Romano on Monday. He carried a 3.83 ERA into Monday's start despite just a 5.5 K/9, but his inability to miss bats finally came around to bite him. Four of the eight hits he allowed were doubles as Giants hitters teed off on Romano. His velocity is impressive, and few starters can match the 94.9 mph he averaged on his fastball Monday night. But major league hitters will mash fastballs if they now they're coming, and Romano simply doesn't have the off-speed stuff to keep hitters off the fastball just yet. He'll get a chance to turn things around Saturday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...