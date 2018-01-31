Reds' Sal Romano: Building shoulder strength
Romano has spent the offseason building his shoulder strength, so as to avoid the type of injury that sidelined him for a month last season, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Romano is competing for the Reds' fifth starter job, assuming that Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Finnegan are healthy enough to assume their spots in the rotation. It'll be a crowded job battle, with the likes of Robert Stephenson, Tyler Mahle and Amir Garrett among others in the mix too.
