Romano was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Romano was called up with Tyler Mahle (hamstring) landing on the injured list, but he's been primarily a reliever in Louisville this season and looks set to fill a bullpen role with the Reds. In 59.1 innings for the Triple-A club this season, he owns an unremarkable 4.70 ERA, not far off his career 4.99 mark in 232.2 innings at the big-league level.

More News
Our Latest Stories