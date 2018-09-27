Romano is the leading candidate for the Reds to start Sunday's game against the Pirates, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Interim manager Jim Riggleman elaborated that neither Homer Bailey nor Tyler Mahle are candidates to start. "Romano is an ex-starter, he could certainly start that game," Riggleman said. "It depends on if he pitches in relief Friday, he might not be the starter for that day. We've got a lot of guys who can pitch, a lot of guys who need to get a little work. It could very well be a bullpen day, unless Sal is totally available to start it and maybe give us more than anybody else."