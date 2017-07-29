Reds' Sal Romano: Can't find plate Friday
Romano gave up two unearned runs on two hits and six walks over 3.2 innings but escaped with a no-decision in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins. He struck out five.
Just 41 of his 78 pitches found the strike zone as Romano walked at least four batters for the third time in five starts for the Reds. Despite his control issues his spot in the rotation is likely safe for the moment, and the right-hander's next outing is set for Thursday in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Delivers quality start in win over Marlins•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Slashed for six runs by Diamondbacks•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Recalled ahead of Tuesday start•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Shipped back to minors following start•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Beats Rockies for first major-league win•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Recalled prior to Thursday's start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...