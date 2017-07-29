Romano gave up two unearned runs on two hits and six walks over 3.2 innings but escaped with a no-decision in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins. He struck out five.

Just 41 of his 78 pitches found the strike zone as Romano walked at least four batters for the third time in five starts for the Reds. Despite his control issues his spot in the rotation is likely safe for the moment, and the right-hander's next outing is set for Thursday in Pittsburgh.