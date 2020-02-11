Reds' Sal Romano: Clears waivers
Romano cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville.
Romano will still be in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee. He could certainly spend some time on the Reds' major-league roster this season, but his 5.17 ERA in 249 career innings at the highest level means he's unlikely to be a key arm.
