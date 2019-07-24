Romano recorded his first career save in Tuesday's 14-6 win over the Brewers, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over three innings while striking out two.

With the Reds holding a nine-run lead, Romano got the call in the seventh inning and finished things out for a long-relief save in his first big-league appearance of the year. The 25-year-old will likely continue to fill a low-leverage role in the Cincy bullpen, so this could prove to be the high point of his fantasy value.