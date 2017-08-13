Play

Romano (2-5) surrendered seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts over five innings in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Romano's 0-3 with 15 earned runs allowed in 17 innings over his past three starts, and that poor stretch has raised his ERA from 4.57 to 5.82. The right-hander was victimized by a pair of RBI doubles in a three-run first inning and allowed a three-run homer to Domingo Santana in the sixth. His next scheduled start will come Friday in Atlanta.

