Reds' Sal Romano: Decent second outing
Romano became the first Reds starter to make his second spring training outing Tuesday, giving up one run on four hits and a walk over 2.2 innings, striking out four. As MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports, two of the four hits allowed were fluky - one ball lost in the sun and another on a bad throw which was still ruled a hit.
Romano hasn't done anything to fall behind in the battle to be the Reds' fifth starter, but Amir Garrett and Tyler Mahle are also off to great starts. "I thought it was the best my sinker -- on both sides of the plate -- has ever been," Romano said. "It had a lot, a lot of movement today and was down. I threw some good comeback two-seams to lefties and really got in on righties today. The curveball was really good. The changeup was a little inconsistent. Other than that, I made a lot of good, quality pitches today."
