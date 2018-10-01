Romano allowed two runs on three hits and one walk across five innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Pirates. He struck out one.

Romano was excellent through the first four innings, holding the visitors scoreless on just a pair of hits. He allowed a run on two hits, a walk and a wild pitch in the fifth and wan't brought back out for the sixth. Romano fared quite well considering he hadn't gone longer than 2.1 innings in his previous 12 appearances, but a lack of run support kept him from earning his ninth win. He is under team control for 2019, though it remains to be seen where he fits into the team's plans.