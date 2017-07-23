Romano (2-2) allowed one run on three hits and one walk across six innings in Sunday's win over the Marlins. He struck out seven.

Romano was excellent in this one, throwing 67 percent of his pitches for strikes and setting a career high in punchouts. His 98 pitches and six innings were also personal bests at the big league level, resulting in his first career quality start. Romano had previously posted a bloated 7.50 ERA over 12 innings with the Reds this season, but Sunday's performance showcased what he is capable of on his day. He figures to stick in the rotation for the foreseeable future and will look to build on this outing in Friday's road rematch with the Marlins.