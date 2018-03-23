Romano will begin the 2018 season in the Reds' starting rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Romano used a strong showing in camp to springboard himself into a spot in the rotation after starting 16 games for Cincinnati last year. In those contests, he posted a 4.45 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with a 73:37 K:BB over 87 innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories