Reds' Sal Romano: Earns spot in rotation
Romano will begin the 2018 season in the Reds' starting rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Romano used a strong showing in camp to springboard himself into a spot in the rotation after starting 16 games for Cincinnati last year. In those contests, he posted a 4.45 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with a 73:37 K:BB over 87 innings.
