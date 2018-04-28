Reds' Sal Romano: Falls to 1-3
Romano (1-3) was charged with three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Twins on Saturday. He struck out one batter.
It wasn't a disaster from a results standpoint, but Romano looked bad after turning the lineup over once, giving up five hits (three for extra bases) in his final 1.2 frames. Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman wouldn't let Romano work out of trouble for the final out of the fifth, and it's hard to make a case that Romano should have stayed in. Romano has a middling 17:14 K:BB and has given up six homers in 31 innings on the season. He gets the Marlins at home his next time out, but this is a dangerous profile against any opponent.
