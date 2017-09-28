Romano allowed four runs -- three earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through 5.2 innings to take the loss against Milwaukee on Thursday.

The 23-year-old righty posted a respectable 4.45 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 over 16 start this season, and Romano has also flashed nice upside with nine outings where he allowed two runs or fewer. He's made impressive strides over the past two seasons, and with a mid-90s fastball complemented by an improving curveball and changeup, Romano is a promising young hurler for the Reds. He's probably still best viewed as nothing more than a deep sleeper in the majority of fantasy settings entering 2018, though.