Reds' Sal Romano: Fans seven in loss to Brewers
Romano allowed four runs -- three earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through 5.2 innings to take the loss against Milwaukee on Thursday.
The 23-year-old righty posted a respectable 4.45 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 over 16 start this season, and Romano has also flashed nice upside with nine outings where he allowed two runs or fewer. He's made impressive strides over the past two seasons, and with a mid-90s fastball complemented by an improving curveball and changeup, Romano is a promising young hurler for the Reds. He's probably still best viewed as nothing more than a deep sleeper in the majority of fantasy settings entering 2018, though.
More News
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Lasts just four innings in Friday defeat•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Fires eight shutout innings in Saturday victory•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Pitches effectively in no-decision•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Set to start Sunday•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Dealing with cut, pushed back to Sunday•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Limits damage Sunday in loss to Pirates•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...