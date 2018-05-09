Reds' Sal Romano: Fans seven in quality outing Wednesday
Romano didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters across six innings.
Romano was sharp throughout this one, tossing 62 of his 96 pitches for strikes en route to notching his third quality start of the season. The 24-year-old now owns a solid 2.33 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over his past five starts after struggling to a 6.46 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across his first three outings. While his seven strikeouts marked a season-high, his K/9 still sits at an unremarkable 5.3 through eight starts (42.1 innings). Up next for Romano is a road start against the Giants.
