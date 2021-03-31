Romano has made the Reds' Opening Day roster in the bullpen, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Romano was hitting 96 mph with the fastball and 89 mph on his slider this spring, both a little faster than in previous years. "I really do feel like I'm not the same pitcher that I used to be, confidence-wise, the way that I throw, the arsenal I have," Romano said. Romano is out of options, which gave him an advantage to make the team despite a 6.48 ERA in 8.1 spring training innings.