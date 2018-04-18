Romano (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out four against the Brewers.

Romano was cruising along through the first five innings, but then ran into trouble in the sixth where he conceded a walk, home run, and single before being lifted. This was actually his best start thus far, but it's been tough getting into the win column for any Cincinnati pitcher so far this year. He'll try to right the ship and earn his first win of the season Monday against the Braves.