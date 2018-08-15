Reds' Sal Romano: Hit hard in loss to Cleveland
Romano (7-10) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks across 1.2 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against Cleveland. He recorded one strikeout.
Romano got off to a miserable start, allowing the first five men he faced to reach in a four-run first inning. He allowed another pair of runs on three hits in the second inning before he was pulled with two outs. Romano turned in a quality start in his previous outing, but this disastrous performance raised his ERA back up to 5.31 for the season. He's been rather inconsistent of late and will look to get back on track in his next scheduled start against the Brewers.
