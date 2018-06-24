Romano gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six in five innings Sunday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

This was a rough outing for Romano, but the Reds' bats came alive in final five innings, so he was not stuck with the loss. His ERA on the season now sits at 5.40, and it wouldn't be surprising if he lost his spot in the rotation at some point this summer. Look for him to get another start next weekend at home against the Brewers.