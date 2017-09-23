Romano (5-7) allowed five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Friday against the Red Sox.

Romano was provided a 4-1 lead in the first inning before giving up four runs in the fourth inning, which resulted in him dropping his seventh decision of the season. This was the first time he's allowed more than three earned runs in a start since August 13, and aside from his outing, he's been a solid fantasy option over the last full month. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Brewers.