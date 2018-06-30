Reds' Sal Romano: Loses despite allowing just two runs
Romano (4-8) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts through five innings in a loss Friday to the Brewers.
Romano's did well against everybody but Keon Broxton, who drove home both runs against him with a single in the second and a solo home run in the fourth. The home run was the only extra-base hit Romano allowed, and he induced a strong 14 swinging strikes on 84 pitches. Romano has been better of late as he owns a 2.52 ERA with 19 strikeouts against eight walks through his last four starts (25 innings). He'll try and keep that form in his next start Wednesday against Chicago.
