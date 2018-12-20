Reds' Sal Romano: Losing weight
Romano has lost 15 pounds this season through eating healthier and doing more cardio at the gym, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Romano's role for 2019 is unsettled - between new manager David Bell and new pitching coach Derek Johnson, it's a brand new regime for the Reds, and the two haven't declared what role Romano might have. It's possible even that the Reds might join the handful of clubs using some form of the "opener," at least for a couple of rotation slots.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...