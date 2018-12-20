Romano has lost 15 pounds this season through eating healthier and doing more cardio at the gym, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Romano's role for 2019 is unsettled - between new manager David Bell and new pitching coach Derek Johnson, it's a brand new regime for the Reds, and the two haven't declared what role Romano might have. It's possible even that the Reds might join the handful of clubs using some form of the "opener," at least for a couple of rotation slots.