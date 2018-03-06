Romano gave up five runs (two earned) on five hits over 3.1 innings Monday against the Angels, striking out three. His outing was marred by some defensive miscues behind him, though it was also partially salvaged by an amazing catch from Billy Hamilton.

This was Romano's third start this spring in his attempt to win the Reds' fifth starter job. Reds manager Bryan Price evaluated Romano's outing for the Cincinnati Enquirer: "Had good stuff. I liked his velocity and his command. His breaking ball I thought was very good today. We weren't real sharp behind him defensively. He made a mistake himself on the ground ball to Joey. We kind of created some problems there that led to a couple of those runs. I liked what I saw ... I thought that was a pretty good outing."