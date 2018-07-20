Romano will shift to a relief role over the next few days but could return to the rotation if the club elects to utilize a 6-man staff, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Homer Bailey (knee) set to return against the Cardinals on Tuesday, Romano will temporarily move to the bullpen, though the club's plans beyond the next few days appears to be rather muddled. If the Reds continue with a classic 5-man rotation, expect to see Romano deployed as a long reliever. Across 20 appearances (19 starts) in the first half, Romano logged a 5.19 ERA and 1.43 WHIP.