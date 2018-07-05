Romano (5-8) got the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six without a walk over five innings against the White Sox.

Romano yielded a pair of home runs that put Cincinnati behind by three early, but his offense eventually picked him up to put him back in line for the win. The 24-year-old has worked to an improved 3.60 ERA over his last five outings, but going deep into games continues to be a struggle; he's completed six innings only four times in 18 starts. He'll take a 5.40 ERA and 73:38 K:BB through 95 innings into Tuesday's start in Cleveland.