Romano is not expected to open the season in the Reds' starting rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Manager David Bell failed to mention Romano when running through the team's projected Opening Day rotation, though he did say the right-hander will remain an option to start and/or fill a long-relief role. It's worth noting that Romano fared better as a reliever in 2018, posting a 3.77 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 14.1 innings of relief compared to a 5.48 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 25 starts (131.1 innings).