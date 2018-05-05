Romano (2-3) allowed one run over 5.1 innings Friday night to beat the Marlins. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks, striking out two.

Romano benefited from the Reds jumping out to a 4-0 in the first inning and was bailed out by David Hernandez in the sixth inning. He ran his pitch count up to 93 pitches at the time of his departure. His next start will come at home against the Mets on Wednesday.